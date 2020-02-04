Highway 16 reopened after temporarily closure following car accident at Raymond Road

The Interior News has asked the Ministry of Transportation if there were any injuries

Highway 16 was closed temporarily this morning while emergency crews attended to the scene of an incident at the intersection of the highway and Raymond Road between Telkwa and Smithers.

In a series of tweets the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Twitter account for the area confirmed that the highway was shut down for a period of time while emergency response crews attended to the scene and a tow truck removed the vehicle.

After a short period of time the highway was opened up to single-lane alternating traffic.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 4 it is open to two-way traffic.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what the cause of the crash was. The Interior News has reached out to the Ministry for comment on if there were any injuries reported and for more information on the crash.



