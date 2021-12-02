Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Crews were removing the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road in Abbotsford on Thursday morning (Dec. 2). Highway 1 is expected to reopen Thursday afternoon between Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Highway 1 set to reopen Thursday afternoon from Abbotsford to Hope

No travel restrictions, but drivers urged to limit to essential purposes

Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack is expected to reopen sometime Thursday afternoon (Dec. 2), according to a statement from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The freeway is also expected to open Thursday afternoon just east of Highway 9 to Hope. The ministry says drivers should expect slower speed limits, delays and traffic-pattern changes through the Bridal Falls area.

Neither section is subject to travel restrictions.

RELATED: Tiger Dam on Highway 1 in Abbotsford is coming down

“However, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue,” the ministry states.

The ministry says highway infrastructure remains vulnerable, and they are continuing to monitor the weather and the performance of the highway.

“People should be aware that highways affected by severe weather could close at any time if conditions change.”

Crews on Thursday morning began dismantling the Tiger Dam across Highway 1 at Cole Road.

Drivers are advised to check DriveBC for the most recent updates.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. government falling short with old-growth forest protection, say Indigenous leaders

Just Posted

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

Deployed to Abbotsford, Smithers Emergency Services team at the Smithers Airport November 26, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services members deploy to Lower Mainland

Skeena Sawmills in Terrace on July 3, 2020. The sawmill is closed this week due to a lack of logs in its yard, but the company expects to open again next week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena Sawmills re-opens after week of closure

Joe Pojar, a volunteer with Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s trail maintenance crew, poses in waist deep snow at the ski hill last year. (Contributed photo)
Vax passport required for ski hill buildings, but not for skiing