High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers, Telkwa, Hazelton

River Forecast Centre advises people to stay clear of Bulkley River and tributaries this weekend

A risk of heavy rainfall this weekend has prompted the B.C. River Forecast Centre to issue a High Streamflow Advisory for the Bulkley River watershed.

A bulletin noted the forecast could impact the Bulkley and its tributaries in the Smithers, Telkwa and Hazelton areas.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada have indicated the potential for rainfall amounts in the 15-40 mm range from Friday through Saturday,” the bulletin said. “There will be an easterly flow to this pattern, with upslope conditions on the eastern slopes of the Bulkley Ranges and Hudson Bay Range which may lead to higher rainfall amounts.”

It also predicts the potential for thunderstorms that could result in even higher localized amounts of rain.

Combined with active snowmelt, streamflows could reach 2-year to 5-year volumes with peak levels being reached on Saturday, and potentially overnight into Sunday.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the advisory stated.



