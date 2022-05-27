Rising water levels at the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers in Telkwa, Friday May 27 at noon. (Grant Harris photo)

High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers, Telkwa, Hazelton

River Forecast Centre advises people to stay clear of Bulkley River and tributaries this weekend

A risk of heavy rainfall this weekend has prompted the B.C. River Forecast Centre to issue a High Streamflow Advisory for the Bulkley River watershed.

A bulletin noted the forecast could impact the Bulkley and its tributaries in the Smithers, Telkwa and Hazelton areas.

“Environment and Climate Change Canada have indicated the potential for rainfall amounts in the 15-40 mm range from Friday through Saturday,” the bulletin said. “There will be an easterly flow to this pattern, with upslope conditions on the eastern slopes of the Bulkley Ranges and Hudson Bay Range which may lead to higher rainfall amounts.”

It also predicts the potential for thunderstorms that could result in even higher localized amounts of rain.

Combined with active snowmelt, streamflows could reach 2-year to 5-year volumes with peak levels being reached on Saturday, and potentially overnight into Sunday.

“The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period,” the advisory stated.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Area affected, including Bulkley River watershed, by highstream flow advisory issued May 26. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

Area affected, including Bulkley River watershed, by highstream flow advisory issued May 26. (B.C. River Forecast Centre)

Previous story
UPDATE: Abducted Vancouver children returned home safely
Next story
J-pod’s newest member is a girl

Just Posted

Rising water levels at the confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers in Telkwa, Friday May 27 at noon. (Grant Harris photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers, Telkwa, Hazelton

Paddy Hirshfield, left, and Patrick Hibbitts with two of their three new BV Taxi minivans that hit the road Aug. 27, 2020. (Facebook photo)
BV Taxi shuts down again

Klappan Independent School in Iskut. Bids are underway for a new $17 million school building to replace the existing structure. (Jeneane Tashoots/Klappan Independent School)
Bids invited for new Klappan Independent School building in Iskut

Representatives of the Indigenomics Institute’s Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses are honoured during the Indigenomics conference at the Westin Bayshore in Vancouver May 19-20. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan development corp named to Top 10 to Watch Indigenous businesses list