The confluence of the Bulkley river (left) and the Telkwa river (right) causes flooding concerns for residents in Telkwa, even with the new dike system. (Deb Meissner photo)

High streamflow advisory issued for Smithers and Telkwa

Possibility of 10-year flooding event according to B.C. River Forecast Centre over next 24-72 hours

The River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory to the residents of Smithers and Telkwa for the Bulkley River.

The data published by the centre shows the possibility of a 10-year flood event over the next 24-72 hours.

“There are other possible weather events over the next two weeks, that may impact the Bulkley River. Sand and sandbags are available to all residents in the affected areas of the Bulkley Valley,” the advisory reads.

Although the river looks normal currently there is a potential for a significant rise in water over a very short period of time due to snowmelt and a low-pressure system moving in bringing predicted rain Thursday.

Caution is being advised near riverbanks and in low-lying areas.

deb.meissner@interior-news.com
