The Bulkley River during the 2017 flood season. (Nick Briere photo)

High streamflow advisory for Bulkley River

Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

A High Streamflow Advisory was issued by the River Forecast Centre for the Bulkley River including Buck Creek and areas around Houston and Smithers.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is advising residents that there is a potential for flooding. Check the BC River Forecast Centre website (http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/advisories/flood_019.htm) for up to date information.

It is important to note that during increased river flow situations it is difficult to predict if and where flooding will occur. Therefore, the Regional District is requesting the public to refrain from recreating on or near the Bulkley River including small streams and tributaries.

If you live in an area that may be subject to flooding, consider the following:

 Prepare an emergency kit for each family member with enough supplies for up to one week;

 Move property that can be damaged by flood waters to higher ground;

 Pay attention to local media for flood or emergency information;

 Be aware of the potential of erosion and unstable banks;

 Exercise caution while recreating around fast flowing rivers and tributaries;

 Make a plan for pets and livestock.

For further flood proofing information go to https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/emergency-preparedness-response-recovery/preparedbc/know-the-risks/floods. Check the BC River Forecast Centre website (http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca) for up to date information regarding river advisories in your area.

If flooding occurs, situation updates will be posted on the RDBN website rdbn.bc.ca or the Facebook page BulkleyNechakoEmergencyInfo.

If you require sand or sandbags to protect your primary dwelling at imminent risk of flooding, contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or rdbn.bc.ca from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

After hours non-medical or RCMP emergencies should be directed to 1-800-663-3456.

