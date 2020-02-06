Hereditary chiefs challenging CGL environmental assessment certification

Following RCMP enforcement of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are challenging Coastal GasLink’s (CGL) environmental assessment certification.

During enforcement of the injunction at least four individuals were arrested.

When asked if the injunction opens the possibility of a future Supreme Court of Canada (which is a higher court authority than the B.C. Supreme Court) challenge, Na’Moks didn’t give a direct yes or no but did outline the hereditary chiefs’ above plan.

“Their five years is up to reapply to have it extended so we’re challenging it,” he said. “We’re only taking a small window in there, only a ten-month period, and we found over 50 infractions so why should they get certification if they keep on getting infractions?

Na’Moks said it was frustrating to see what he characterized as a system where CGL gets to break the law and then ask for permission afterwards.

“They do an infraction and all that the government does is amend the permit so it’s allowed,” he said.

He added the example was, in his view, a larger symptom of a colonial system where reconciliation is often discussed but rarely acted upon by upper levels of government.

“Taylor Bachrach yesterday asked the Prime Minister why he wouldn’t meet with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and he just went into a preamble, he never even answered it properly,” said Na’Moks.

He added the Prime Minister’s comments were in stark contrast to what the Wet’suwet’en have experienced on their territory.

“We’ve got armed forces on our territory again — is that Canada’s form of reconciliation because it sure is not mine?”

The enforcement of the injunction came after Premier John Horgan said in January that despite Indigenous opposition to the pipeline it would continue, noting that the “rule of law” must apply.

But Na’Moks said the move is hypocritical, especially considering how much the Province has touted itself as the first place in Canada to adopt the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“The Premier said that this project was approved pre-UNDRIP and yet we talked to the architects of UNDRIP from New York, they worked on it for 24 years, he can’t say it’s pre-UNDRIP,” said Na’Moks.

When asked about his reaction to the enforcement of the injunction he said the fight was far from over.

“It’s unbelievable that they can get away with this — and they won’t,” he said. “The Wet’suwet’en are going to hold them responsible.

“You cannot keep us off our land, you cannot keep us from our homesites, you cannot keep us away from our rivers and salmon.”

He said his message to supporters, whether local or on the other side of the globe, is to know that the Wet’suwet’en will always remain peaceful in their struggle against CGL.

“When they show support to the Wet’suwet’en they’re showing support to all freedoms in this country of Canada,” he said.

He added that anyone who supports the Wet’suwet’en and who can make it out to the encampment just before 27 kilometre are welcome to come and show their support.

He said the support they have received has been essential in helping to spread the message of what they are fighting for.

“They are proving that water is important to everybody, culture is important to everybody, food security is important to everybody and freedom — our access to lands — should be a right for everybody,” said Na’Moks.