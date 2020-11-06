RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)

Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

A driver with no insurance was ticketed for driving 175 kilometres per hour in a 90 km/h zone, say Nanaimo RCMP.

The driver is reportedly “remorseful and apologetic,” said RCMP in a press release, noting that the Motor Vehicle Act offences added up to almost $1,200.

According to an RCMP press release, an officer pulled the driver over at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after his speed was clocked at 175 km/h near the East Wellington overpass on the Nanaimo Parkway.

To compound the driver’s woes, he was also found to be driving without valid insurance and with the wrong licence plates on the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Speed kills and continues to be one of the leading causes of collisions on our streets and highways,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Our officer was professional throughout the interaction and empathetic to the motorist’s financial woes, however, he could not overlook his total disregard for safety.”

READ ALSO: Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded

REAS ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP want speeding motorists to ‘slow the blazes down’


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefsspeed limits

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smithers to receive $1.6 million in COVID relief from Province
Next story
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Just Posted

Town Hall in Smithers. For this week’s poll, we want to know if you’d support one (or more) town councillors in a hypothetical mayoral bid. (Trevor Hewitt photo)
Smithers to receive $1.6 million in COVID relief from Province

Town undecided on how to spend no-strings-attached cash, report expect by council from staff

A train derailment near Kitwanga, B.C., between Smithers and Terrace, is shown in this January 2020 handout photo. The Transportation Safety Board says a track failure contributed to the derailment of a freight train in northern British Columbia in January. The Canadian National Railway Co. train was travelling between Smithers and Terrace when 34 rail cars carrying wood pellets derailed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Track failure led to train derailment in northern B.C.: safety board

No one was hurt when 34 cars carrying wood pellets left the tracks

Gladys Atrill, left, takes the mayor’s oath of office during a special meeting of town council at the municipal office on Aldous St. Nov.3 with Judge Wendy Bernt presiding and councillors Lorne Benson and Casda Thomas looking on. (Deb Meissner photo)
Atrill sworn in as Smithers mayor

Mika Meyer also takes oath of office to become sixth Smithers councillor

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Border jumping bear cub captured, transferred to Smithers wildlife shelter

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Terrace RCMP are asking for the public’s help in location Tova Wood, who has been missing since Monday, Nov. 2. Family and friends are concerned for her well-being. (Terrace RCMP handout)
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

Tova Wood was reported missing Monday Nov. 2 after leaving hospital

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Most Read