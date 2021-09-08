(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Health officials push B.C. doctors, nurse practitioners to resume in-person appointments

Many health care providers went to virtual care during the COVID-19 pandemic

Several health officials are urging the province’s doctors, nurse practitioners and other health care staff to resume in-person visits as COVID-19 vaccination rates increase.

The Friday letter, signed by Assistant Deputy Minister of the primary care division Ted Patterson, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C. CEO Heidi Oetter, noted that with more than 75 per cent of eligible British Columbians fully vaccinated the virus should “no longer pose a barrier to in-person practice.”

The three officials said that although the increase in virtual care visits during the pandemic been helpful to many patients, and continue to have a role going forward, they said that the pandemic has reinforced the “vital importance” of hands-on care.

“Potential drawbacks of providing only virtual care could result in unnecessary emergency room visits when patients are unable to access necessary face-to-face visits, specialist referrals that lack sufficient or pertinent clinical information for accurate triaging and care, and lack of access to important preventive and screening health services,” the letter stated.

“With appropriate measures in place, we expect all practitioners to resume routine in-person visits based on clinical needs and patient preferences.”

Masks continue to be required in health care settings.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcare

Previous story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card
Next story
Twelve Alberta mayors call for province to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Northern Men’s Open 2021 champion Scott Rigler of Terrace poses with the trophy in front of the 18th green at Smithers Golf and Country club after winning the tournament by three strokes with a three-round total of 220 on Sept. 6. (Thom Barker photo)
Northern Men’s Open crowns repeat champion from Terrace

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace