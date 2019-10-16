Health Foundation fundraiser provides new surgical equipment

The annual campaign raised $140K items such as a new surgical table and high-definition printer

The surgical ward at Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) is getting some cosmetic surgery of its own.

After hitting their fundraising goal at the Oct. 5 annual fundraising gala, the Bulkley Valley Health Foundation (BVHF) will be donating $140,000 to the hospital.

Those funds will be used to purchase a number of pieces of equipment, such as a new surgical table, hysteroscope and high-definition printer.

The gala raised approximately $84,000 but the BVHF also received some funds through other events, such as a spring raffle which raised $5,000

The Smithers Celebrity Golf Committee also selected the BVHF’s campaign to receive funds from their bi-annual sporting event held this summer.

BVHF Executive Director Laurel Menzel said she felt like everyone who came out to the gala did so in a generous spirit.

“I felt like the attendees were super generous,

“Everybody knew that they were supporting charity.”

Menzel also gave a shout-out to the sponsors.

“The fundraising aspect of the gala was absolutely fantastic — we had really nice auction items.”

Menzel said she doesn’t have an exact timeframe on when all the new equipment will be up and running, however she said right now it’s in the process of being ordered.

“I know that they’re actively ordering those pieces right now,” she said.

“Some are already on the way.”

As for future campaigns, Menzel said the BVHF does have a plan in mind but it still needs to be approved by the board of directors.

“I can’t quite announce it yet, but stay tuned.”

The gala is the BVHF’s main fundraising event for the year and helps the foundation provide funding to health care initiatives and equipment purchases across the Bulkley Valley.

The following is a full list of medical equipment the BVHF will be funding with their donation to the hospital:

Surgical table, hysteroscope, bronchoscope, portable ultrasound, glidescope, colonoscope, high-definition printer, rumi device, quicklatch eyecup arthroscope, quicklatch sheath system, inflow/outflow cannula system.