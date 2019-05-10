The room used for the kindergarten health fair. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Health fair injects safety into early education conversation

No one likes getting sick, but for those entering kindergarten, risks are elevated.

No one likes getting sick.

But for those entering kindergarten, risks are elevated.

Enter the Kindergarten Health Fair put on by members at Smithers Public Health Unit.

The event, held earlier this month, provided parents with a one-stop source for a variety of medical resources, such as immunization boosters and tips on how to protect kids from childhood illness.

The event comes during an ongoing outbreak of measles in the province.

As of April 18, there have been 28 confirmed cases of measles among B.C. residents.

As of that same date, no confirmed cases were from the region of B.C. served by Northern Health.

READ MORE: B.C. looking into vaccination registry due to measles outbreak, minister says

Dr. Rakel Kling, medical health officer with Northern Health, said that the organization understands that life can be busy, missed appointments can happen and that the fair provided a chance for children who might be a little behind on their vaccines to get caught up.

“We know that vaccines are extremely safe and extremely good at doing their job [of] preventing their disease so we want to provide opportunities that parents can take.”

Organizers with the fair said that it served over 100 children during the three-day event.

Starting this month, B.C. began rolling out mandatory vaccine record checks and will be providing numerous clinics — both inside and outside of schools — with the goal of increasing immunization rates to a 95 per cent target.

READ MORE: B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

 

The Smithers Public Health Unit team poses for a photo. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

