Walnut Park Elementary School. (File photo)

Walnut Park Elementary School. (File photo)

Health authority reports COVID-19 exposure for Walnut Park Elementary

Northern Health says risk of transmission in school settings to be low in most cases

Walnut Park Elementary School is the second school in Smithers to experience a COVID-19 exposure.

In a letter distributed to parents yesterday afternoon, the Northern Health Authority says this exposure occurred Dec. 9 and 10.

The letter goes on to say that the school’s COVID safety plan was followed precisely making the risk of additional cases very low. However, it also informs staff and parents anyone who is identified as having been in close contact with the infected person will be contacted directly by public health and assisted with any actions required.

Itdefinesclosecontactasanyonewhohasbeenin“direct,face-to-facecontactforprolongedperiodsoftimewithaninfectiouscase.”

THE LATEST: Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada site

The letter informs parents that if they are not informed personally of being a close contact, they and their children are not required to self-isolate, but suggests taking extra care to monitor children for symptoms until Dec. 24.

“Exposure to a confirmed case does not mean you, or your child, will become, sick — and this is especially the case with children,” the Northern Health letter stated. “COVID-19 has a very low infection rate in children and most are not at high risk. We expect to see COVID-19 cases in various community settings, including school settings, but we expect the risk of transmission in school to be low in most cases.”

There have been more than 60 exposures reported for schools in the Northern Health region since the beginning of November.

This is the third school exposure in Smithers and the third for School District 54 – Bulkley Valley.

COMPLETE COVID COVERAGE AT INTERIOR-NEWS.COM


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process
Next story
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

Just Posted

Walnut Park Elementary School. (File photo)
Health authority reports COVID-19 exposure for Walnut Park Elementary

Northern Health says risk of transmission in school settings to be low in most cases

(Photo courtesy of LNG Canada) A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat.
Second COVID-19 outbreak declared at LNG Canada Project site

To date, 15 employees have tested positive and 13 cases are still considered active

Local Health Area case counts for the week of Dec. 6 - 12. (BC Centre for Disease Control Graphic)
Smithers Local Health Area reports eight COVID-19 cases in second week of December

New cases bring total to 62 for Smithers as Northern Health surpasses Island health in daily cases

University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: Prince George ICU nurse

Renée Bush writes about what it is like on the front-line of the pandemic in the north

Smithers Secondary School staff and parents have been informed of a second COVID-19 exposure at the school. (File photo)
Second virus exposure reported for Smithers Secondary School

Northern Health says risk of transmission in school settings to be low in most cases

Lilia Wiebe (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Wish to build Lilia, 3, as normal a life as possible includes dream playhouse

Eric, Kaitlyn and Lilia Wiebe, from Enderby, share their story for Grant A Wish Day

The facade of Moderna, Inc. headquarters is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine can now be shipped locally without requiring it to be frozen at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola
Feds to invest $9 million in COVID treatments as vaccine rollout ramps up

National Research Council of Canada funds will be used to develop treatments to fight COVID-19

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Trans Mountain says it is shutting down construction on its pipeline expansion project until early January for safety reasons. Officials from the company and the Canada Energy Regulator said Wednesday that a contractor was seriously injured a day earlier at the Burnaby site. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Trans Mountain shuts down pipeline expansion project to address worker safety

The company says its priorities remain the safety of its workers and maintaining a safe work environment

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Then-B.C. legislature executives Gary Lenz and Craig James speak from their lawyer’s office after their suspension, Nov. 27, 2018. (Black Press files)
Former B.C. Legislature clerk charged with fraud, breach of trust

James made his first appearance at Victoria Courthouse Friday

This 2015 photo was one of the last taken of Hanadi Albarazanji with her entire family: husband, Emad; daughters Yaman and Juman; and son, Kenan. (Contributed photo)
Family split between White Rock, Syria highlights ‘crack’ in refugee reunification process

‘No light in sight’ as Hanadi Albarazanji waits to reunite with her two adult children

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Most Read