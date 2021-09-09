The Haxelton X-Country Ski Society receives a $20,000 cheque from the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. (Contributed photo)

Hazelton X-Country Ski awarded BVCU legacy grant

The society will use the $20,000 to upgrade existing trails and create new ones

The Hazeltons are well on their way to having a greatly improved cross-country ski trail system.

Recently, the Hazelton X-Country Ski Society was advised it had won the $20,000 Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) Legacy Project grant.

The society intends to use the funds to upgrade existing trails and create new trails.

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, the credit union dedicated an additional $20,000 on top of its normal community grants for legacy projects in each of the four communities in which it has branches.

In Smithers, the grant went to the Cycle 16 Society, which is building a paved multi-use trail to connect Smithers and Telkwa.

Houston Search and Rescue was the recipient for Houston and in Burns Lake, the Beacon Theatre was the winner.

From the submitted applications, the BVCU chose three finalists in each community and opened up voting to the general public to pick the winners.

