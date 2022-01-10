Hazelton Secondary School is closed today, Jan. 10, due to a heating issue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hazelton Secondary School closed due to heating issue

School is expected to reopen tomorrow, Jan. 11

Students in Hazelton are being sent home from school even as kids everywhere else in B.C. return to class after winter break today (Jan. 10).

Hazelton Secondary School is closed today due to a heating issue, according to Janet Meyer, Coast Mountains School District 82 superintendent.

In a letter to parents posted to the school district’s website, Meyer said that the decision to close the school was made for the safety of students and staff.

The school said it would contact parents and caretakers before releasing students, and has made arrangements for return transportation of students.

Hazelton Secondary School is expected to be back in session tomorrow.

Hazelton Secondary School closed due to heating issue

