Hazelton Secondary connecting geothermal heating

Coast Mountains School District 82 is getting $1.12 million from the provincial government to improve insulation, ventilation and heating systems at two schools in Kitimat and one in Hazelton.

And at Hazelton Secondary School in Hazelton, the money from the province is for the second phase of a geothermal heating system.

The first phase last year featured drilling bore holes to extract heat out of the ground by circulating treated water through them.

This second phase will connect the geothermal field to the existing heating system with two specialized heat pumps that will boost the temperature to the level required to produce heat for the school.

“These projects will increase the comfort levels within the buildings for both students and staff while reducing the carbon footprint of the district by lowering the total use of natural gas,” stated the school district.

Mount Elizabeth Middle/Secondary School is to undergo an extensive upgrade of its exterior as well as heating, ventilation and air handling system while Kitimat City High and Hazelton Elementary will undergo boiler upgrades.

At Mount Elizabeth, the exterior walls will be demolished and reconstructed in a way to provide better thermal protection to the interior space, indicates information from the school district.

And classrooms in the structure’s home economic wings will have unit ventilators installed to provide fresh air and balanced heat to room.

At Kitimat City High, formerly Cormorant Elementary, two existing boilers that are approximately 38 years old will be replaced with high efficiency condensing ones to improve the reliability and efficiency of the system.

The money for the projects is part of a $65 million education ministry program this year which is being spread out over 176 projects.

In addition to heating and ventilation improvements, some schools around the province are to have roofs replaced and fire alarm and sprinkler systems improved.

Houston Secondary in Bulkley Valley School District 54 is receiving $977,000 for HVAC system upgrades.

–With files from Chris Gareau.