While River Road is being repaired in Hazelton, there is a detour. (Marisca Bakker/The Interior News)

Hazelton River Road replacement project nears halfway point

Project includes underground work as well adding a sidewalk and bike lane

A project to fix up an important road into the village of Hazelton is about halfway complete.

The River Road Active Transportation Upgrades and Road Works Project started in June and will progress until weather is unsuitable for work to continue.

Work will continue in the spring and the project should be wrapped by next June.

Village CAO Robyn Carlé said the project is being done because the road condition was poor and active transportation infrastructure was lacking.

“The Village was successful in a grant funding opportunity to reconstruct River Rd, add a sidewalk and incorporate bike lanes, which is funding nearly half of the project,” she said.

She added the water main was reaching the end of its asset life and warranted replacement and sections of sewer warranted replacement, as well as the stormwater infrastructure was needed to address drainage issues.

The underground work is done, and now the contractor is progressing on road and sidewalk preparation.

The scope of the project includes replacing 520 metres of water main and services along River Road between Clifford Road and Biernes Street, replacing sections of sanitary main that warranted replacement, adding a sidewalk, reconstructing the road, adding designated bike lanes, and adding stormwater infrastructure, including storm main, catch basins, ditches and culverts.

The $4.25 million project is being funded by an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Rural and Northern Communities Program and the Village is funding the remaining cost of the project through the funds they received from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant and Growing Communities Fund grant.

