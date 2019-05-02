Hazelton RCMP officer scheduled for trial

A Hazelton RCMP officer charged with assault causing bodily harm has been scheduled to go to trial Oct. 13.

Defence counsel for Const. Eric Unrau appeared before the judicial case manager in Smithers on Apr. 23 to set the trial date.

Unrau pleaded not guilty on Apr. 16 in Hazelton Provincial Court.

No details have been released about the nature of the alleged offence, only that it allegedly occurred while Unrau was on duty on Sept. 4, 2018 at the New Hazelton detachment.

Following a six-month investigation, the British Columbia Prosecution Service (BCPS) determined enough evidence existed to pursue the case and filed the single count information March 1.

A statement released March 5 to the media provided only superficial information and an assertion no further communication would be issued.

“As this matter is now before the court, the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time,” it said.