Hazelton police seize suspected drugs following car crash

Among items seized following a car crash March 19 near Witset were a knife, crack pipe and drug scale. (New Hazelton RCMP photo)

A car crash west of Witset March 19 led to seizure of suspected drugs and other items associated with drug trafficking for New Hazelton RCMP.

Police said when officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 Saturday, paramedics had to remove a man in his 30s from the vehicle.

During a subsequent investigation RCMP members discovered what they suspect to be a “a sizeable quantity of suspected fentanyl, powdered cocaine, crack/cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.”

Police also seized a knife, drug scale, cell phone, cash and other drug paraphernalia (i.e., a glass pipe.)

The RCMP impounded the vehicle pending an ongoing investigation.