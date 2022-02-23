Hazelton police seize drugs following traffic stop

Suspected methamphetamine, crack, and fentanyl seized by RCMP during a traffic stop in New Hazelton. (RCMP photo)

RCMP say man was known to them and suspected of drug trafficking

Hazelton police have made another drug-related arrest.

The bust occurred Sunday, Feb. 20, following a vehicle stop due to a traffic violation.

“The driver, an adult man, is known to police and suspected to be involved in the drug trade,” a press release stated. “As a result of observations made and the investigation that followed, police have seized suspected methamphetamine, crack, and fentanyl.”

Staff Sgt Darren Durnin, New Hazelton detachment commander, said this latest arrest was the result of targeted drug trafficking enforcement efforts.

“The enforcement efforts of the local RCMP members have proven to be successful,” he said.

Over the past 12 months, this was the sixth significant illicit drug-related file in the Hazeltons area.

Durnin said he feels keeping the public informed of drug activity in the area is a priority.

“It is important for the broader communities to see first hand the challenges both they and the police are up against,” he said. “That said, no community is immune to the challenges illicit drug sales present. The Hazeltons and various communities in the area I serve are no different.”

Most recently, on Jan. 12, an investigation into a firearms incident resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons and stolen property.

Charges against the man arrested Sunday are now in the hands of the BC Prosecution Service.



