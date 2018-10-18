Suzzanna Lemky

Hazelton election: Suzzanna Lemky

Council candidate Suzzanna Lemky on her priorities.

I have spent most of my life in the Hazeltons. I choose to stay in the Hazeltons because I love the closeness it has afforded me to raise my children and be a presence in their lives.

I would love the opportunity to bring back the vibrancy and bustle that Hazelton was once known for. I currently am a paramedic with BC Ambulance serving the Hazeltons and surrounding communities. I love my job and I love helping people. I have a strong background in tourism, I received my travel councellor certification in 2001 and worked in outbound tourism until 2004. I then moved to inbound tourism working for Rocky Mountain Railtours and Delta Hotels and Resorts in their food and beverage departments. This experience has given me insight into what tourism can provide our community. We have a wealth of culture and gorgeous scenery at our fingertips which can be effectively utilised to bring prosperity and purpose to our community with very little to no impact to our precious resources and environment. Using and improving upon current infrastructure I believe we can promote a family friendly destination for people of all ages and demographics that will encourage entrepreneurs to chose Hazelton to build their business in turn creating sustainable jobs and opportunities and also bring attention to our current local businesses. I believe a working relationship with Gitanmaax and the surrounding First Nations communities is also key to promoting Hazelton as a tourist destination. I look forward to working hard for our community and everyone in it. I am extremely excited for the possibilities ahead for all of us!

