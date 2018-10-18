Hazelton election: Julie Maitland

Council candidate Julie Maitland on her priorities.

For the past 9 years I’ve been the Constituency Assistant at the MLA Stikine office in Hazelton where I’ve advocated for Hazelton-area residents to get the services they deserve, promoted and supported community events and worked to improve economic opportunities. Previous to that I worked as a forest technician for 15 years for the Ministry of Forests, BC Timber Sales and various other forestry contractors. I’ve lived in Hazelton all of my life except for the few years I lived in Smithers and worked for the CNR. I have sat on many boards and have volunteered in the community for many years. Currently, I am on the board of the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, the Chair of Skeena Ice Arena, and a coach for Hazelton youth Soccer.

What are your top priorities for Hazelton council over the next four years?

As a single mother of a young daughter I strongly believe healthy opportunities for families living in Hazelton and the surrounding communities are essential. That is why my top priority is continuing the work of the previous council to complete the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre that will be the foundation of creating healthy lifestyles for young people that they will take into their adult lives. It will also be a great place for our elder community members to meet and keep active so they can continue to enjoy the close connections we have in our village. I look forward to the opening of the facility this fall and working on expanding the programs for community members in a financially responsible manner.

My other priorities include:

grants for beautification of public spaces and incentives for sprucing up of retail, business and non-profit organizations exterior building appearances;

building on the existing partnership council has with the Gitanmaax Band to improve infrastructure supporting the social and economic well-being of our citizens;

improving existing community recreational infrastructure like the lower field at the old high school so it is more useable for soccer, baseball and a walking track.

On a personal note, I have been a part of the Hazelton Council for many years…I started when I was approximately 4 years old. My mom was on council for 6 years and then was the Mayor for 46 years. It is part of my life. I am proud of the accomplishments the Village of Hazelton Mayor and council have done over the years. I am proud to be the daughter of the Mayor of Hazelton and I hope that people will vote again for the Hazelton council. I am one of 4 new people who have put their names in for a council position.

Previous story
Smithers election: Randy Bell
Next story
Million-dollar culture centre donation

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild brings its ‘Celtic fusion’ to Glenwood Hall

Okanagan-based band celebrates release of its newest album The Islander

Million-dollar culture centre donation

Harvey and Corry Tremblay pledge up to $1 million towards Smithers library/gallery project.

Bulkley Valley pot laws

The Interior News reached out to local municipalities to see how they’ll handle cannabis legalization

Record low river levels recorded

Bulkley, Telkwa, Skeena River stations record their lowest historical levels.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot in B.C. looks like

Take a look inside B.C.’s first and only legal pot shop located in Kamloops

B.C. NDP retreats again on empty-home tax for urban areas

Rate reduced for all Canadians, dissident mayors to get annual meeting

National Paralympic Team coach sees Dieleman on track

Senior National Paralympic Team coach Vince Mikuska says Quick Paralympian doing well.

Train derailment in Smithers

The cause of the derailment of cars carrying wood pellets is unclear says CN.

Ktimat-Stikine Area B election: Linda Pierre

Director incumbent Linda Pierre

Kitimat-Stikine Area B election: Dean Paranich

Candidate Dean Paranich on his priorities.

Hazelton election: Suzzanna Lemky

Council candidate Suzzanna Lemky on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Jody Tetreau

Council candidate Jody Tetreau on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Julie Maitland

Council candidate Julie Maitland on her priorities.

Hazelton election: Buddy Smith

Council incumbent Buddy Smith on his priorities.

Most Read