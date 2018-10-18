Hazelton election: Jody Tetreau

Council candidate Jody Tetreau on her priorities.

Jody Tetreau

Hello, I am Jody Tetreau, born and raised in the Hazeltons’ and a member of the village Old Hazelton for 13 years. I am proud to teach at Hazelton Secondary School for the Coast Mountain School District 82 and have for 17 years. I received my first degree at UNBC and my second at Simon Fraser University. Throughout the years, I have been an active member of the KVCA, KVMFS, HATS, the BCRA, part of the BCGEU, Upper Skeena Teachers Union, and the BCTF and I volunteer much of my time to providing support to teachers and youth in my community.

I would like to shout out my huge appreciation to supporters who encouraged me to take a risk and engage in my municipal government. I am excited to serve the village of Old Hazelton for the next four years.

I bring with me a background in union leadership, a love of young adults and education, a strong voice in activism, an interest in mental health, a passion for eco living, the arts and creativity, and a need for a sense of community. I energetically believe in transparency and partnership!

In the next four years, I would love to create a sense of community and belonging in historic old Hazelton by recognizing and blending where we come from, both in place and time, by honouring our history with engaging in our future. My top priority is to see our village dynamic and thriving again, economically and socially!

Looking forward to seeing you all out voting at your local voting station on Oct 20th, 2018, don’t forget 2 pieces of ID when you go!

Hamiiyaa

