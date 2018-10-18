Hazelton election: Dennis Sterritt

As the Housing and Infrastructure Advisor for the Gitksan Government Commission and with over 30 years of experience working in many industry sectors, both public and private, such as government services, banking, media, higher education and health care in Canada and the UK, I believe that we can’t sit back and wait for opportunities to come to us. We need to create those opportunities ourselves and develop strong alliances and partnerships. I was born in Hazelton and my family roots are shared between the rich culture and history of the Gitxsan people and the pioneering spirit of grandparents who came here to build a new life. With my varied experience and optimistic outlook, I have the energy and enthusiasm to regenerate pride in our community and showcase what we have to offer. I believe in the future of Hazelton!
My priorities as Mayor for the Village of Hazelton are Communication – encouraging more and varied communication to improve how information is shared with residents and property owners. It’s time to broadcast outwards how creative and innovative our community is with so much to offer! Community Involvement – create opportunities for community meetings and events to generate excitement and involvement in planning for the future of the Village; Local Capacity – continue to develop local capacity so that those in senior positions are invested in the improvement of the community; Housing – is at the core of any community and in Hazelton we need to remove barriers for developing creative housing strategies and explore partnerships with neighbouring communities; Grant Applications –increase grant applications for funding infrastructure and housing projects for community improvement and local employment opportunities.
Please vote Dennis Sterritt for Mayor of Hazelton.