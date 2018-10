Council incumbent Buddy Smith on his priorities.

Charles Gordon Smith (Buddy)

– Retired

– Self Employed – Store and Cartage

– Wrinch Hospital 26 Years

Top Priorities

– Have Village plan for water, sewer, storm drainage and sidewalks ready for infrastructure grants when available

– Get rid of in-camera meetings, getting more people involved in Village finances

– Give Village Council back to the people, not have Village run by a few people