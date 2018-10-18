Alice Maitland, second from left. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)

Hazelton election: Alice Maitland

Hazelton mayoral incumbent Alice Maitland on her top priorities.

What are your top priorities?

Sound fiscal management so council is financially in the best position possible to take advantage of provincial and federal government community grants for infrastructure, safety and business support.

Build on successful relationships I have achieved with provincial governments which has finally resulted in the recently announced grant program for communities under 5,000 that is 100% provincially funded versus the 1/3 share we previously had to provide.

Complete the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre, scheduled to open later this fall, being constructed on the $15 million our council was able to secure from provincial, federal and private sources in partnership with Gitxsan Government Commission, the Gitxsan Treaty Society, the Regional District and New Hazelton.

Keep taxes low while providing the excellent services we have built such as the jointly funded and managed water and sewer systems with Gitanmaax Band.

Fight for the continuation and expansion of the services that our current residents deserve, and that attract new residents, such as Wrinch Memorial Hospital, our K-12 schools, and government agencies.

Invest in infrastructure that supports businesses and entrepreneurs like the public washroom at Polly Sargent Park, green spaces, and outdoor play areas we built that are important for tourist visits as well as great amenities for locals.

Ensure that our community remains affordable and liveable for local families while at the same welcoming newcomers who desire our quality-of-life that includes our deep web-of-connection with one another and our clean air, water and land.

As I always have, fiercely fight for our rural way of living and strongly influence decisions so that what takes place outside of our municipal boundaries closely follows our values held in our village.

