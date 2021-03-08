A special committee has been appointed to look at reforming B.C.’s police act and is inviting the public to make submissions until April 30, 2021. (Black Press media file)

Have thoughts on B.C.’s review of the provincial Police Act?

Submissions will be accepted until April 30

A special committee eyeing reform to B.C.’s 1996 Police Act is accepting submissions from the public.

Appointed by the legislative assembly, the all-party special committee is tasked with examining the role of police with respect to complex social issues, policing in the scope of systemic racism within B.C.’s police agencies and ensuring consistency of a modernized police act with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

“Committee members are considering a broad range of issues pertaining to the public safety continuum,” said committee chair Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan.

“We are looking forward to engaging with British Columbians and hearing about their views, experiences and solutions for reforming and improving the provision of public safety in B.C.”

Input can be shared by making a written, audio or video submission by Friday, April 30.

After the submission deadline, interested individuals and organizations may be invited to present to the committee.

All hearings will be conducted by video and teleconference and there will be additional opportunities to participate at a later stage.

For more details on the committee’s consultation, click here.

Police

