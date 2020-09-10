Taryn Cutler, Community Liaison for Seabridge Gold, handing over hand sanitizer produced by Smithers Brewing Company. (Contributed photo)

Hand sanitizer up for grabs

Local organizations team up to help hand out the liquid gold to those who need it

Local community organizations and small businesses in the Bulkley Valley have the chance to grab some hand sanitizer.

Seabridge Gold, the Smithers Brewing Company and the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to hand out $1,000 worth of locally produced sanitizer to those in need.

Seabridge Gold fronted up the cash and the Smithers Brewing Company offered a reduced price to help get out as much sanitizer as possible to those in need.

“Seabridge Gold is proud to be a part of a joint initiative with the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce and the Smithers Brewing Company to support and donate within our local community,” said Community Liaison for Seabridge Gold Taryn Cutler in a press release. “This partnership has allowed us to purchase hand sanitizer from local businesses and donate back to those businesses and organizations still facing financial distress due to COVID- 19. Seabridge Gold hopes this initiative will encourage other companies to work in unison to also support both our local economy and our community”.

The Smithers Brewing Company has been making hand sanitizer since the pandemic began earlier this year to help diversify their business model while filling a gap as hand sanitizer was in short supply.

Ten community groups or small businesses can apply for up to $100 worth of the liquid gold by emailing the Smithers Chamber of Commerce with a 100 word essay on why they need the hand sanitizer.

