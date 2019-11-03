Hamhuis laces up for 1,100th NHL game with Predators

The Smithers native joins a list of only six other active NHL players to accomplish the feat

Dan Hamhuis recently laced up for his 1,100th NHL game against the New York Rangers on Nov. 2, adding him to a list of 190 other NHL players who have accomplished the feat. (Photo courtesy Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament)

A Smithers native recently surpassed a giant milestone in the world of professional hockey.

Nashville Predators defenceman (and Smithers native) Dan Hamhuis recently laced up for his 1,100th NHL game against the New York Rangers on Nov. 2.

They would lose that game 2-1, however Hamhuis joins a list of only 190 other NHL players (including six other active players) to achieve the feat.

The other current defenceman on the list are Zdeno Chara and Jay Bouwmeester.

Dan Hamhuis was drafted 12th overall in the 2001 draft by the Predators.

He would go on to play six seasons with the team, as well as an additional season with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate before playing an additional six seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and two with the Dallas Stars.

Hamhuis returned to the Predators for the 2018-2019 season.

While the 36-year-old hasn’t hoisted the Stanley Cup in his 15-year NHL career, he did help the Canucks make it to the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals where they were bested by the Boston Bruins in seven games.

The Smithers native has made numerous charitable appearances in the community, including being a part of the bi-annual Celebrity Golf Tournament (where he used to caddy for touring celebrities as a kid) for a number of years.

Gordie Howe holds the all-time record for NHL games played, with 1,767 over his 26-season career.

For active players, Patrick Marleau holds the record at 1,657.



