Guns, cash and suspected narcotics seized

Seizure follows traffic stop on Oct. 14

A large sum of Canadian currency was seized by Houston RCMP following an Oct. 14 traffic stop. (Houston RCMP photo)

Houston RCMP continue to make seizures of firearms, suspected narcotics and cash, this time from an Oct. 14 stop of a vehicle matching the description of one that had been stolen.

Officers stopped the vehicle without incident, spotting what appeared to be a gun case, in plain view, inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle, a police report stated.

“During the investigation police located several firearms, ammunition and an empty handgun magazine. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on scene,” the report continued.

Police also seized a large sum of cash in Canadian currency and what officers describe as “a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, ecstasy, adrenaline, morphine and ketamine.”

The driver, an adult man, and a passenger, an adult woman, were later released pending a future court date.

This is the second guns and drug seizure for Houston police in less than a month.

