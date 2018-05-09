Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

A Surrey woman charged with animal cruelty in connection with the seizure of 82 distressed animals in 2016 has been found guilty.

Xin (Ivy) Zhou appeared in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

The decision concluded seven days of trial that began two weeks ago.

BC SPCA had announced in 2016 that Zhou has been charged under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, following the seizure of 67 cats, 12 dogs and three puppies from the 19400-block of Colebrook Road.

She was charged with a single count of causing an animal to be in distress.

“I did not find Miss Zhou to be a credible witness,” Judge Daniel Weatherly said following the verdict.

“At times her evidence made no logical sense.”

RELATED: Two ‘distressed’ cats euthanized

RELATED: Charges in Surrey animal-cruelty case

Zhou – who told court she knew 30-50 English words – spoke to reporters outside court this afternoon without a translator.

One person at the scene who speaks Mandarin said she told media she planned to appeal the decision.

According to a 2016 news release, the cats seized were primarily Persians and short-haired exotics; the seized dogs included four French bulldogs, a Boston terrier, a Pomeranian with three puppies, a Chihuahua, a poodle, a Rottweiler, a Doberman, a Jack Russell terrier and a shiba inu.

More to come…