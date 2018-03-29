Police responded to a break-in at Promontory Heights Elementary in Chilliwack early Thursday morning. (Contributed)

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Vandals left a horrible mess following a break-in at a Lower Mainland elementary school on Thursday morning, just days before kids are set to return from spring break.

“We are working with RCMP as they complete their investigation,” said Chilliwack school district superintendent Evelyn Novak. “Once they have cleared their work, we will start the cleanup [and] repairs and make sure the building is secured.”

The vandals broke into the main building and two portables at Promontory Heights Elementary. Witnesses online say they heard loud noises, including breaking glass, coming from the school. Several calls were made to police.

The school is currently being used for a spring break program. Staff and campers showed up on Thursday to find the extensive damage. Teachers were also there as they set up for class to resume.

More to come.

 

Previous story
Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games
Next story
Softball community grieving death of Vancouver Island teen with strep throat

Just Posted

Aboriginal Interior Health employee brings his heritage to work

Garth Wale says his Indigenous background helps him at work at Ponderosa Lodge.

Yes, it’s another snowfall warning

Another 15-20 cm is expected to fall in the Bulkley Valley Thursday night and Friday morning.

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

2016 Smithers helicopter crash caused by pilot-triggered hydraulic system error: TSB

No one was injured when the helicopter hit a snowy slope just minutes after takeoff

RDBN trying to pick up recycling pieces

Rural residents should be able to once again reduce, reuse and recycle really soon.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

UPDATED: 3-year wait for probe into police-involved fatal shooting ‘unacceptable’: B.C. RCMP

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan resident after a manhunt

5 things you didn’t know about Steve Nash

The two-time MVP from Victoria, B.C. will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame this year

Gruesome photos of damage following break-in at B.C. school

Several classrooms suffer heavy damage following vandalism

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Direct indictment means father accused of filicide likely to face judge and jury

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Most Read