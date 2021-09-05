Video footage captures a bear mock charging a man in Rossland in early September 2021. (jdthegeneral/Instagram)

Video footage captures a bear mock charging a man in Rossland in early September 2021. (jdthegeneral/Instagram)

Grizzly bear mock charges man in Kootenay town

Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC reports the grizzly interaction occurred on Railway Avenue, Sept. 2

A video of a man being mock charged in Rossland comes just as Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC reported that grizzly bear mock charged someone walking on Railway Avenue in Rossland on Thursday (Sept. 2).

“With bears ramping up their calorie intake in preparation for winter, we are urging all local folks to be extremely vigilant about attractants in their yards and to take all precautions so we all remain safe,” Cheyanna Shypitka, Rossland-Trail WildSafeBC coordinator, posted Friday on the organization’s Facebook page.

She advises locals to carry bear spray and know how to use it.

As well, Shypitka reminds the public to lock doors to their homes, sheds and cars at all times, remove bird feeders and pick all fruit from trees.

Keep garbage and compost secure and never put trash out early on garbage day.

“It’s up to us to manage our attractants so that wildlife doesn’t get acclimated to human presence,” she says.

“Studies and experience have shown that this preventative approach is the best way for communities to stay safe and wildlife to stay wild.”

Read more: Spike in bear sightings prompts reminder to all households in Trail and Rossland

Read more: Video: Young grizzly released outside of Trail area


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailgrizzlyRosslandWildlife

Previous story
RCMP investigating after young man found dead outside Penticton Secondary School
Next story
1 dead, 4 injured in Highway 1 crash east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

Health officials are encouraging people across northern B.C. to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (File photo)
Gathering restrictions coming for Northern Health amid rising COVID cases

Skeena–Bulkley Valley candidates 2021 from left to right: Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Jody Craven (People’s Party), Claire Rattée (Conservative), Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party), Adeana Young (Green Party) and Lakhwinder Jhaj (Liberal). (Black Press Media composite image)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley all candidates debate to be held on Sept. 7 in Terrace

CleanFarms recycling bags (Eddie Huband photo)
Regional districts launches farm recycling pilot