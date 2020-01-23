Adam Olsen (right) talks with hereditary chief Na’Moks at a small gathering of supporters just before the 27 kilometre mark of Morice West Forest Service Road on Jan. 18. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Green Party of Canada calling on feds to dismantle RCMP detachment on Wet’suwet’en territory

The call comes as RCMP ramp up changes to a roadblock on the Morice West Forest Service Road

The Green Party is calling on Justin Trudeau and John Horgan to recall RCMP from a temporary detachment set up on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The “Community-Industry Safety Office” (C-ISO) is set up a few kilometres further down the road from a roadblock set up at the 27 kilometre point in the road.

While escorting B.C. Green Party interim leader Adam Olsen onto the territory on Jan. 18, hereditary chief Na’Moks told members of the media he specifically wanted Olsen to see the detachment and that it wasn’t simply something that could be dismantled in a few hours.

“The federal and provincial governments’ actions demonstrate complete disrespect for the constitutional role of the hereditary chiefs in the management of their land,” said Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May.

May said she feels the way the situation has unfolded is antithetical to the spirit of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

“This situation undermines the constitutional role played by the hereditary chiefs. The RCMP have been placed at the centre of a political battle, one which should be addressed immediately and respectfully through consultation.”

To that point she said that the Greens will ask Minister of Justice and Liberal MP David Lametti to consider reform of current Canadian injunction law which the party has characterized as turning law enforcement officers into private police for corporations.

READ MORE: BC Green Party leader visits Wet’suwet’en camps at heart of pipeline conflict

Recently both Green MP Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) and Olsen flew into Smithers to come onto Wet’suwet’en territory and hear the concerns of the hereditary chiefs.

The party has repeatedly said they stand behind the chiefs’ position that no development can occur on their territory with free, prior and informed consent, which they say they have never given in the case of Coastal GasLink.

Currently the hereditary chiefs are in talks to arrange a meeting with both provincial and federal decision makers regarding the conflict.

After sending a Jan. 10 letter to Premier John Horgan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Premier’s office offered to send Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser for a meeting in Smithers on Jan. 22.

The Interior News has learned that while Fraser was in Smithers that day, he was unable to meet with the hereditary chiefs. A subsequent meeting has been agreed upon, with a date to be confirmed.

The Interior News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment on Na’Moks request for a meeting with Trudeau.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHO says China virus not global health emergency
Next story
‘The court is being embarrassed’: Meng lawyers say Crown changed argument

Just Posted

Unist’ot’en Camp say RCMP have changed 27 kilometre roadblock rules

Footage shows RCMP telling an unidentified lawyer they can’t re-enter the checkpoint

Telkwa bridge struck by empty logging truck

The truck hit the bridge on its east side and appears to have damaged a wooden beam

12 Wet’suwet’en supporters arrested by VicPD

Protesters rallied against Coastal GasLink pipeline

Protesters block entrance to government building in support of Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline’s 670-kilometre path

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Most Read