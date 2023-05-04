Grass fire near Smithers

UPDATE: Highway is reopened in the area

Highway 16 has been reopened just west of Smithers.

According to Drive BC there is a grass fire between Laughlin Rd and Scotia St for 1.7 km. As of 5 p.m. the road is still single lane alternating traffic. Delays can be expected.

Fire crews from Smithers and Telkwa were called out this afternoon (May 4) to battle the blaze.

The fire is in the process of mop-up activities with the fire currently considered contained. Crews will be on site for the evening.

The reception centre at the Smithers Christian Reformed Church will remain open for members of the public affected by the fire and to provide information to the public.

More to come…..

