Provincial grants are helping cover the cost of shipping northwestern B.C. waste wood to pulp mills down south. (File photo)

Provincial grants are helping cover the cost of shipping northwestern B.C. waste wood to pulp mills down south. (File photo)

Grants help cover cost of shipping waste wood

Waste would have otherwise been burned

A provincial agency is helping cover the cost of shipping northwestern waste wood that might otherwise be burned for use elsewhere.

Westland Resources of Terrace has a $216,158 contract with the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) to top up the cost of shipping fibre to the Harmac Pacific pulp mill near Nanaimo while NorthPac Forestry Group, also in Terrace, has a $279,749 contract to help ship out waste from the Kispiox area in the Hazeltons.

The fibre Westland is helping ship amounts to approximatley 22,117 cubic metres — roughly the equivalent of 440 logging trucks of mostly helmlock and balsam — and is from licences held by the Kitselas First Nation and the Kitsumkalum First Nation.

Those licences are in the Big Cedar north of Terrace, Clore south and east of Terrace, Wedeene south of Terrace toward Kitimat and Bish near Kitimat.

“Fibre is being removed from blocks that are currently being harvested by the licencees. The fibre logs are removed at the same time as the sawlogs, chipped locally at Skeena Sawmills, and then shipped [by barge] to Harmac Pacific,” said Brittany Dewar from Westland.

Prior to chipping, the logs will be stripped of bark and that bark then used by Skeena Bioenergy, the sister company to Skeena Sawmills and located right beside it, to make pellets.

“Without the FESBC funding, it would be uneconomic for the licencees to remove the fibre and it could be left and burned in slash piles,” she said.

While Kitselas and Kitsumkalum are covering most of the cost to deliver the fibre to the Harmac Pacific mill, FESBC provides a “top-up” amount to cover the difference between the cost to deliver the fibre and the price that Pacific is able to pay for the fibre, Dewar added.

“This top-up amount goes to cover part of the cost to load and deliver the fibre, as well as some additional supervision and administration costs.”

NorthPac’s contract is help ship approximately 18,355 cubic metres — roughly the equivalent of 367 logging trucks — of accumulated waste from the Kispiox Timber Supply Area in the Hazeltons.

The wood is being hauled to Kitimat and will then be barged to the Howe Sound Pulp and Paper Corporation in Howe Sound north of Vancouver.

Profitable logging in area is difficult because of the high volume of low quality fibre and lack of local processing facilities. Money earned from selling logs to mills isn’t enough to cover the cost of shipping low quality wood to pulp mills, so it is burned instead.

Gord Pratt, a forester who works with the FESBC, said these grants fulfill several objectives in addition to avoiding burning which adds to greenhouse gas emissions.

“There’s the employment aspect and that’s part of the government’s recovery plan,” he said of monies allocated for various purposes to kickstart the economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To meet that employment objective, the projects are to be completed by the end of March.

Pratt added that a long term goal would be to have more fibre used locally but that for now, the grants help cover the gap companies experience in shipping costs compared to the revenue they can expect from lower quality wood.

“What we’re really trying to do in the long term is expand the radius where that wood is economically viable,” he said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Smithers breaks weather record from 1939
Next story
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Just Posted

No injuries after a fire at Pinnacle Pellet Plant in Smithers early Friday morning. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Pinnacle Pellet in Smithers makes noise reduction progress

Company says initiatives have already received positive feedback from neighbours with more to come

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic exacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Are the northen B.C. railways getting more dangerous for communities?

Friends of Wild Salmon’s petition demands independent risk assessment of the rail corridor

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Smithers breaks weather record from 1939

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Provincial grants are helping cover the cost of shipping northwestern B.C. waste wood to pulp mills down south. (File photo)
Grants help cover cost of shipping waste wood

Waste would have otherwise been burned

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

B.C. Premier John Horgan listens as ‘Namgis Chief Don Svanvik speaks at an event at the B.C. legislature on phasing out salmon farms in the Broughton Archipelago north of Vancouver Island, Sept. 19, 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. wasn’t consulted on shutting more salmon farms, Horgan says

Industry pleads for time after federal order to close 19 sites

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, children play on an adaptive climbing wall for which the Prince George Community Foundation provided funding. The foundation is launching a $1.5-million fundraising campaign to benefit charities throughout northern B.C. (Photo supplied by Wildflower Photo and Film)
Northern B.C. foundation launches big campaign for regional charities

Rio Tinto kicks off fundraiser with $150,000 donation

The search has concluded for Keno, with a happy ending. He was found on Mount Prevost in the Cowichan Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (File photo)
Keno the dog found on B.C. mountain 2 weeks after going missing

Husky/shepherd cross enticed by the smell of bacon frying in the dead of night

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum is using his last few days at the museum to draw attention to the racism and gaslighting he says he has experienced. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place’

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Most Read