Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

Farmers and food processors in B.C. will have $14 million in federal and provincial government support over the next five years, to help them develop new products and processes that will support food production in B.C.

B.C. farmers are already using computerized sensors, drones and wireless technology to monitor the growth and condition of their crops and livestock. They are also experimenting with new varieties of traditional crops and growing experimental ones, such as quinoa, wasabi and tea.

The Canada-BC Agri-Innovation Program encourages entrepreneurs and tech-leaders in B.C. by supporting projects that advance innovation and competitiveness, including:

* investments in applied science for major sector commodities;

* improved support for minor sector commodities and emerging/transformative areas including agri-tech;

* enhanced efforts in clean growth, environment and climate change;

* accelerating the growth of the sector, particularly in the agrifood and value-added food processing sectors; and

* strengthening knowledge transfer and adoption.

Applications and program criteria are available at: http://iafbc.ca/funding-opportunities/innovation/

The program will run for the duration of the five-year Canadian Agriculture Partnership, a federal-provincial agreement that includes $2 billion in cost-shared strategic initiatives delivered by the provinces and territories, and $1 billion for federal programs and services through March 2023.

The partnership replaces Growing Forward 2, which ended March 31.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies in ocean accident near Tofino hours before daughter’s wedding

Just Posted

A fiddling experience Knot to miss

Valley Youth Fiddlers present their year end concert The Knot at the Della Herman Theatre on May 30.

Granisle grizzlies moved

Video of the release of grizzlies getting a bit too comfortable in Granisle.

Telkwa student UNBC valedictorian

Arctica Cunningham gives her valedictorian speech May 25 at University of Northern British Columbia.

Local nurses celebrated during National Nurses Week

One nurse inspiring others to have pride in their jobs by wearing her nurse’s cap again

Second national bowling title for Madison Richter

Madison Richter, 14, is getting used to going out of town and coming home as a national champion.

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Governments kick in cash for B.C. farmers, food processors

Ottawa, Victoria contribute $14 million over five years to help develop new products, processes

UBC professor claims victory at B.C. car race

A physics engineering professor had the fastest time during Kelowna hill climb race

MP Karina Gould back to Hill with baby Oliver for electoral reform bill

Gould brought Oliver to work with her as she resumed duties as democratic institutions minister

VIDEO: Footage of 2 shrieking lynx posted by Canadians goes viral

The videos — one shot by a man and his girlfriend — show two lynx sitting face-to-face, shrieking

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

Most Read