Google Doodle unveils illustration of Terry Fox on anniversary of first run

A Google Doodle created by Toronto-based artist Lynn Scurfield celebrates the anniversary of the first ever Terry Fox run. (Lynn Scurfield via Google)

Google has unveiled a Doodle featuring a Canadian hero on the anniversary of his first run.

On Sunday (Sept. 13), Google unveiled an illustration of Terry Fox created by Toronto-based artist Lynn Scurfield.

Sunday marks the 40th anniversary of the first ever Terry Fox run which inspired 300,000 people to walk, run or cycle in his memory and raised $3.5 million for cancer research. In the years since, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $800 million.

Fox began his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980, after developing cancer in his knee that required his leg to be amputated. He ran 3,339 miles (5374 kilometres) in his journey, including 21 miles on the last day of his run on Sept. 1, 1980, when he had to stop because the cancer had returned. Fox died on June 28, 1981, at just 22 years old.

In an interview with Google, Scurfield said this illustration was both nostalgic and deeply personal for her.

“The Terry Fox run is a staple of my childhood school days. Every year in September, the whole school would take part of the day off and walk around the baseball diamond in honor of his marathon,” she said.

“This topic is also meaningful to me because I was diagnosed with a very curable form of cancer called Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in late 2018 and went through both chemo and radiation for the first half of 2019. My personal experience with cancer in addition to the research I did on Terry for this Doodle has made my respect towards him grow even more. His marathon contributed a lot to both cancer and prosthetic research and continues to do so today. It’s truly amazing.”

This year, Terry Fox runs across Canada and the world will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be held virtually on Sunday, Sept. 20, and has the option to track your run (or walk) through the MoveSpring app. Users can use the code TFF to register and join the Terry Fox Run challenge.

#ThanksGoogle for paying tribute not only to Terry but also to the millions of people around the world who have adopted his dream of finding a cure for all cancers as their own. Join us Sept. 20 for the 40th Terry Fox Virtual Run

