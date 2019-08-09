Golf tourney celebrity auction raises more than $60K

Former Miss USA contestant fetches highest bid at $4,100 from Vihar Construction 2 team

Former Miss USA contestant Katie Kearney fetched the highest bid of $4,100 in the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament celebrity auction at Boston Pizza Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament

The Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament raised more than $60,000 with its celebrity auction last night at Boston Pizza.

Katie Kearney, a former Miss USA contestant as Miss Missouri, Instagram model and golf fanatic fetched the highest bid from the Vihar Construction 2 team (Ryan Klaver, Gary Olson, Conan Petuerson and Danny Johnson) at $4,100.

This morning the 35 celebrities are being treated to helicopter tours of the valley, mountain and glacier before the tournament kicks off at noon with the nine-hole Par 3 contest.

READ MORE: Celebrity golf tourney boasts star-studded field

Tonight, there will be a chipping contest followed by prizes, dinner and live music.

Tomorrow, the main event kicks off with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. At the end of the round, the traditional “gazebo party” takes place at the 14th tee box with barbecue, live music and drinks.

The weekend wraps with the banquet at the clubhouse and the event’s main fundraising event with a live auction hosted by Steve Darling, a City of Port Coquitlam councillor, business broadcast journalism and Vancouver Canucks Autism Network ambassador.

This year, funds raised will go to the BV Health Foundation and the Smithers Community Cancer Care team.

The BV Health Foundation “A Hole in One for Health Care at Home” campaign is seeking to attain specialty surgical equipment that will enhance local surgical programs and maximize surgical options at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

The Smithers Community Cancer Care Team provides support patients’ families in need of financial assistance.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Just Posted

Golf tourney celebrity auction raises more than $60K

Former Miss USA contestant fetches highest bid at $4,100 from Vihar Construction 2 team

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

BV Farmers Market seeks to recruit more vendors

The market is currently offering new vendors their first stall rental for half price.

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

RDBN frustrated with Coastal GasLink Cooperation

Directors say the company has been inconsistent in sharing its pipeline plans

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read