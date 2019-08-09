Golf tourney celebrity auction raises more than $60K

Former Miss USA contestant Katie Kearney fetched the highest bid of $4,100 in the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament celebrity auction at Boston Pizza Thursday evening. Photo courtesy of Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament

Former Miss USA contestant fetches highest bid at $4,100 from Vihar Construction 2 team

The Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament raised more than $60,000 with its celebrity auction last night at Boston Pizza.

Katie Kearney, a former Miss USA contestant as Miss Missouri, Instagram model and golf fanatic fetched the highest bid from the Vihar Construction 2 team (Ryan Klaver, Gary Olson, Conan Petuerson and Danny Johnson) at $4,100.

This morning the 35 celebrities are being treated to helicopter tours of the valley, mountain and glacier before the tournament kicks off at noon with the nine-hole Par 3 contest.

Tonight, there will be a chipping contest followed by prizes, dinner and live music.

Tomorrow, the main event kicks off with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. At the end of the round, the traditional “gazebo party” takes place at the 14th tee box with barbecue, live music and drinks.

The weekend wraps with the banquet at the clubhouse and the event’s main fundraising event with a live auction hosted by Steve Darling, a City of Port Coquitlam councillor, business broadcast journalism and Vancouver Canucks Autism Network ambassador.

This year, funds raised will go to the BV Health Foundation and the Smithers Community Cancer Care team.

The BV Health Foundation “A Hole in One for Health Care at Home” campaign is seeking to attain specialty surgical equipment that will enhance local surgical programs and maximize surgical options at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

The Smithers Community Cancer Care Team provides support patients’ families in need of financial assistance.



