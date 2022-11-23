GoFundMe campaign to assist family of Prince Rupert murder victim Patty Forman

A GoFundMe campaign has been set to help the family of murder victim Patty Forman a much-loved Prince Rupert community member who was killed on Nov. 21 in a murder-suicide. (Photo: supplied)

The $10,000 goal is to help her children with funeral costs and expenses

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the family of Patty Forman to assist with expenses after the much loved Prince Rupert community woman was killed in a murder-suicide on Nov. 21.

The campaign categorized under the funerals and memorials section opened on Nov. 22 and has a goal of $10,000. Within the first seven overnight hours, the campaign raised $420 from six donations.

The GoFundMe appeal was initiated by her eldest son Joshua Rickman. He said his mom persevered with fortitude through many issues to parent her children.

“We will persevere the same way she did to give me and my brother the best life she could. She fought in custody battles, she stayed in unhealthy relationships for our future. She sacrificed everything to shape us into the men we are today and I owe her the same kind of strength. I am asking for any kind of help to cover legal fees and funeral costs. Rest in peace dear mother how you will be missed by many,” he states on the page.

“This tragedy has not only affected my family but the community as well … it will be a long fight for the justice she deserves,” he stated in the campaign page biography.

Forman, a 52-year-old mother, Ministry of Child and Family Development worker and lover of the Arts was killed in a shooting at the downtown Ocean Centre Mall by a man who was identified by her family as her ex-fiance, Shawn Yeung, a Canadian Border Service Agent. Yeung died in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Nov 21.

