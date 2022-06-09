The bike week featured school safety education lessons in the Smithers New Arena. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Go By Bike Week

Spring GoByBikeBC festival wrapped up in Smithers last week. The week featured school safety education lessons, a Tour De Selfie ride, yoga for cyclists and free pedal-powered perks and incentives sucha as coupons and prizes at local businesses.

Local organizer Sheena Miller, Chamber of Commerce manager, said hundreds took part and so far 480 riders registered on the website to log their kilometres.

“For a week, the Bulkley Valley was buzzing with active transportation activities, full bike racks and filled with excited faces on colorful bicycles. People everywhere in the valley have taken to the streets to get outside, connect, move their bodies and unite through cycling,” she said.

Of those 480 riders that registered, there were 51 teams and more than 11,000 km were biked.

People still have time to register, if they participated in the week.

“Registering and logging all trips from last week’s Spring GoByBike Week, Monday, May 30 – Sunday, June 5, 2022 helps support funding across the Bulkley Valley. The last day to log kilometres is Monday, June 13, 2022,” added Miller.

Also, in total last week, 20 helmets were given to those in need; 500 reflectors brightened up bikes; 350 bicycle lights were deployed and thousands of dollars in prizing was handed out.

 

(Marisca Bakker photo)

(Marisca Bakker photo)

