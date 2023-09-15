Protesters march down Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels marches in Canada this weekend. (Vancouver traffic cameras/Vancouver.ca)

Global climate march weekend begins in B.C. with Vancouver protest

Protesters have taken to the streets of Vancouver; David Suzuki to speak at legislature in Victoria

Protesters have taken to the streets in Vancouver Friday as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels.

The marches, which run Sept. 15 to 17, are described as a “wave of global mobilisation” to demand a “rapid, just and equitable end to fossil fuels.”

Protesters first gathered at Vancouver City Hall around 1 p.m. and are currently marching toward the Vancouver Art Gallery. Another event is planned in Victoria Friday, as well, outside of the B.C. legislature with David Suzuki scheduled as a speaker around 4:40 p.m.

Other major marches in Canada include Ottawa on Friday and Toronto on Saturday.

READ MORE: March to End Fossil Fuels coming to Maple Ridge City Hall

“This historic mobilisation renews and reinforces the globally coordinated efforts focused on ending the era of fossil fuels. The scale of this mobilisation and the urgency of the moment underscore the devastating impacts of recent record breaking heat, deadly floods, and increased extreme weather events,” according to fightfossilfuels.net.

The organizers add the climate crisis is escalating “and in response so is the global movement for climate justice.”

READ MORE: Doctors, nurses want B.C. to limit wildfire, climate impacts of LNG industry

