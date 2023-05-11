Gitxsan woman receives Corrections Exemplary Service Medal

Julie Muldoe recognzied for her 23-year career with Ministry of Children and Family Development

The provincial government recently awarded Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars to 48 correctional staff members throughout the province, including the Gitxsan Nation’s own Julie Muldoe for her years of service.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, explained that these awards are the most prestigious national decoration for professionals in the correctional field.

They are only given out to individuals who have spent decades of their life working to keep the public safe with their roles in probation offices, correctional and custody centres, provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD).

Employees with 20 years of service are eligible for the Corrections Exemplary Service Medal, while 30 years of service earns the Corrections Exemplary Service First Bar, and 40 years earns the Corrections Exemplary Service Second Bar.

Muldoe recived a service medal for her work.

She started her work in Corrections in 1997 working with adult offenders and transitioned to working with youth in 1999.

Her career began in Hazelton and Smithers. She has served the local community and provincial programs in several youth justice roles since then, advancing into leadership positions as a consultant, analyst, practice director and team supervisor.

According to her nomination package, Muldoe is a natural leader and championed numerous initiatives, locally and provincially, to improve youth justice services in B.C.

“Her work involved transformative changes to programs and policies in areas of trauma-informed practice, working with youth with complex needs and concurrent disorders, restorative justice, and Indigenous engagement,” it stated.

“Her expertise and passion for working with youth are evident in her commitment to and promotion of best practices within the field of youth justice.”

She held several positions within Youth Justice over her 23-year career with MCFD, but was also delegated to do investigations into physical and sexual abuse and neglect as part of the child welfare team.

“I never intended to do social work, but this was the only way for me to advance into leadership positions within MCFD,” she said.

“I did this work for 11 years, mostly evenings and weekends.”

She added that social service work is extremely challenging as you are dealing with children, youth, and families at difficult and tumultuous times in their lives.

“During my career, I always strived to treat people with kindness and compassion – to always look beyond an offence to what may have been the root cause of the behaviour.

“I would say ‘You are not a bad person; you just made a bad decision.’

“Being Indigenous and being born and raised in the community I worked, allowed me to understand the multi-generational impacts of colonialism.

“At the beginning of my career, I was concentrated on enforcement but as I grew and matured, my practice was very trauma-informed.”

When she left the front line, she focussed more on the impacts of the work on staff.

“As someone who has been witness to violence on the job, has spoken to many victims and interviewed many offenders, I have suffered vicarious trauma,” she explained.

“While I know what I endured was nothing compared to what the children, youth, and families I worked with experienced, I struggled with insomnia and anxiety for over a decade.

“I needed to start taking care of myself and wanted to model that behaviour for the workers I supervised.

“Further to that, my son is a social worker for Carrier Sekani Family Services in Prince George and it’s critical for me that he sees me taking care of my mental health and ‘practicing what I preach’ regarding secondary trauma and self care.

“I want him to have a long and successful career, but I also want him to be happy and healthy.”

Muldoe left MCFD in 2022 as part of her self-care journey.

She is now working with Gitxsan Child and Family Services as the Quality Assurance Manager for their delegated services team.

“I miss my friends and colleagues in Youth Justice immensely and I am grateful for the nomination for this National award,” she added.

“I must admit, it was extremely nerve-wracking to be in the spotlight and to participate in the ceremony.

“I didn’t even tell my family why I was going until after it was all done.

“I am so appreciative to my Brown and Muldoe families for everything they have done to get me to this point in my life. I couldn’t have done it without their love and support.”

The awards were handed out at an April 25 ceremony at Government House in Victoria.

-with files from Brandon Tucker