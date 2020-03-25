Grade 6/7 teacher Joslyn Bagg (left) and a student display one of the blankets.

Gitxsan students present button blankets to elders at Wrinch Memorial Hospital

The project was a chance for students to learn about the importance of blankets in Gitxsan culture

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This event took place before a number of provincial restrictions pertaining to hospitals and care facilities in response to COVID-19

A number of elders at Wrinch Memorial Hospital received a special treat earlier this month when students from Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary (MGAE) dropped by to present them with button blankets made in the traditional Gitxsan style.

The ceremony was a culmination of work between MGAE Grade 6 and 7 students and the school’s Gitxsan Language and Culture teacher Pansy Wright-Simms.

READ MORE: Hazelton hospital second most crowded in B.C.

Working with Wright-Simms, students were able to learn about the significance of the button blankets within Gitxsan culture. This includes the importance of the crest, the meaning of the colours of the blanket and the Gitxsan tradition of leaving a mistake in the finished blanket, which is done so that future generations can have something to mend.

One by one, each one of the students presented a handmade blanket to an elder.

The school’s Grade 2/3 class was also present and serenaded the elders with a number of songs.

Grade 6/7 teacher Joslyn Bagg said the project was designed to honour the First Peoples Principles of Learning (FPPL) which is an element of the BC Curriculum which stresses that “learning ultimately supports the well-being of the self, the family, the community, the land, the spirits, and the ancestors.” The principle offers educators a number of guidelines to help incorporate a number of Indigenous theories of learning into the Province’s school system.

“Students used their learning to give back to their community,” said Bagg. “This helped the students connect to their community and realize that the past connects to the future and to move forward in [a] positive light one must recognize the past.”

Bagg said when a student was asked how she felt about this project, the student said it was a lot of work making the blankets but ‘it was worth it when they saw the looks of appreciation on the Elders’ faces.

The class has completed numerous other blankets that they plan to give to elders in the school community during an April ceremony to thank them for their continued support of MGAE.

With B.C. schools currently suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19, it is unclear when this ceremony will take place.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Just Posted

School District 82 set to resume classes; college already online

School district staff are working on what form classes will take

Closures and cancellations in the Bulkley Valley due to COVID-19

Many places and businesses have closed or reduced their hours

COVID-19: Northern Savings Credit Union offers deferrals for mortgages, other loans

Loan payment deferral program will run up to six months on case-by-case basis

American traveller tests positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Terrace

The man was a guest at Northern Escape Heli Skiing; company urges public to take warning seriously

Cancer fundraiser cancelled, silent auction postponed

The Daffodil Dash is off for 2020, date for online-only silent auction to be announced

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Stock markets buoyant in early trading; grim hospital scene in New York

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read