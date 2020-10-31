Michelle Stoney carved this pumpkin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her brother's home where their family gathers each year to carve pumpkins for Halloween. (Michelle Stoney, Gitxsan Artist Facebook photo)

Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Michelle Stoney spent more than three hours on her latest holiday creation

Pumpkin carving amongst family is an annual Halloween tradition for Indigenous artist Michelle Stoney.

For more than three hours she had worked on carving an intricate detailed pumpkin featuring her love of Northwest Coast form line which she includes in every piece of art she completes.

Taking a few breaks in between to catch Hocus Pocus and enjoy bites of dessert with her family on Wednesday at her brother’s home in Hazelton, Stoney said she and her siblings always go over the top each year with their carvings.

“I used my carving tools that I would normally use to carve wood,” she said noting wood is much easier to work with.

Read More: Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Stoney graduated from the Emily Carr University of Art and Design in 2012 with a bachelor of fine arts degree.

As a child she would sit and watch her late grandfather, Victor Mowatt, in awe as he would design and draw his master carvings.

Today, Stoney is excited of collaborating with her brother Alex on a new art show.

With her stunningly carved pumpkin sitting outside her studio, Stoney plans on dressing up her dog Daisy as Wonder Woman this Oct. 31.

“Hopefully it will inspire other people to carve new things on pumpkins showing their culture and just being proud of their culture,” she said.

“I’d love to see that.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
272 more COVID-19 cases for B.C., outbreak at oil sands project

Just Posted

Michelle Stoney carved this pumpkin on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at her brother's home where their family gathers each year to carve pumpkins for Halloween. (Michelle Stoney, Gitxsan Artist Facebook photo)
Gitxsan artist carves culture in Halloween pumpkin

Michelle Stoney spent more than three hours on her latest holiday creation

A grizzly that was spotted near Newens Road in Smithers has been captured, tagged and relocated. (photo from Facebook)
Dohler Flats grizzly relocated by Smithers COs

The four-year-old male was relocated a couple of hours south of Houston

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Provincial high court upholds new trial for two managers after spill at northwest B.C. mine

A date for a new trial has not been set

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Telkwa multi-vehicle collision sends several to hospital, closes highway for six hours

RCMP says more information forthcoming this afternoon

Northern Health saw 14 cases in one day earlier this week, the highest in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. (Image courtesy CDC)
Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Oct. 27 saw 14 cases reported, the biggest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Health care employees take extensive precautions when working with people infected or suspected of having COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
WorkSafeBC disallows majority of COVID-19 job injury claims

Health care, social services employees filing the most claims

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole rises during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday October 28, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Conversion therapy ban gets approval in principle, exposes Conservative divisions

Erin O’Toole himself voted in favour of the bill, as did most Conservative MPs

Most Read