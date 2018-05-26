Giant brewing tanks arrive by barge in Chilliwack before heading overland to the new Molson Coors brewery. (Ferg Devins/ The Devins Network)

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

  • May. 26, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Massive brewing tanks destined for the new Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack arrived by barge at an industrial park in that city on Saturday.

The journey upriver was just the latest leg in a trip that began overseas. The tanks, 5.5 metres in diameter, will now be trucked to the brewery site, forcing several night road closures over the next few days.

The pre-fabricated tanks arrived at the Surrey docks last week and will now be transferred onto flatbed trucks to go the rest of the 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue.

As well as the 22 larger tanks, 28 smaller tanks of varying sizes will loaded and trucked to Chilliwack.

British Columbians are invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks on the move.

Previous story
CP rail workers give strike notice
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

Just Posted

Construction on Upper Skeena Arena going smoothly after a tough winter

Pilot project to train indigenous young people for recreation leadership position underway

Gryphons soar over track and field records at zone championships

Smithers Gryphons dominated the meet with many personal bests and numerous Zone and school records.

Firefighters work 10 hours on Telkwa house fire

Tough conditions kept Smithers and Telkwa firefighters busy at fire with no injuries.

Victim wants women to come forward

Reporting sex assaults helps police track down criminals.

SSS students celebrate Pride

Smithers Secondary School holds its second annual Pride Day celebration.

Trans Mountain pipeline: How we got here

A look at the Kinder Morgan expansion, decades in the making

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Boots and Suits lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Vote points to abortion being legalized in Ireland

Voters asked whether to keep or repeal Eighth Amendment to Roman Catholic Ireland’s Constitution

Most Read