According to Statistics Canada, prices at the gas pump rose 32.8 per cent in September 2021 compared with September last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003. (Black Press Media File)

According to Statistics Canada, prices at the gas pump rose 32.8 per cent in September 2021 compared with September last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003. (Black Press Media File)

Gas prices fuel highest inflation rate in nearly two decades

Gas prices jumped 32.8 % while inflation rose 4.4 % on a year-over-year basis in September

According to Statistics Canada, prices at the pump jumped 32.8 per cent in September over the same month last year as inflation rose 4.4 per cent on a year-over-year basis in September, the fastest pace since February 2003.

The figures require some context. Gasoline prices rose from lower price levels in 2020 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic as economies around the world slowed down, leading to less demand and therefore lower prices for gasoline. Demand has since increased with the global economic recovery.

RELATED: UPDATED: Inflation rate rises to 4.1 per cent in August, highest since 2003

Excluding the spike in gasoline prices, inflation still rose 3.5 per cent year over year in September. Overall, were up in every major component, with transportation costs (up 9.1 per cent) contributing the most to the increase. Higher shelter (up 4.8 per cent) and food prices (up 3.9 per cent) also contributed to inflation.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
100 Mile House RCMP investigate late-night homicide, one person dead
Next story
Sheriff: Woman dead after Alec Baldwin fires movie set prop gun

Just Posted

A fundraiser for Steven (left), Jason and Cassidy Horsfield to raise money for medical and funeral expenses after wife and mom Tonya was killed in a car crash in Smithers Oct. 20 has seen a great community response. (GoFundMe photo)
Fundraiser for deceased Smithers car crash victim’s family raises $14K in half a day

There were 58 new COVID-19 cases reported in Smithers between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID-19 cases dip in Smithers between Oct. 10 and 16

Gitanmaax chief councillor Tracey Woods, reads out the band’s decision to the social workers who had come to take back a six-year-old girl from the reserve. ( Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit/ Facebook)
Gitanmaax band blocks MCFD workers from taking six-year-old off reserve

Severe doctor (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Amidst doctor shortage in Northwest B.C. women’s access to surgical abortion a huge concern