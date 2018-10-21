New Hazelton Mayor Gail Lowry. (Contributed photo)

Gail Lowry re-elected mayor of New Hazelton

Lowry will be serving her third straight term as mayor.

Gaily Lowry will be returning for a third straight term as mayor of the District of New Hazelton.

“[I’m] happy that people went out to vote and grateful that they voted for me,” Lowry said of her victory.

Lowry said her priorities for her term are the completion and successful operation of the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre and converting the former Red Apple building into a new community hall.

Lowry said she surprised by longtime Village of Hazleton mayor Alice Mailtand’s defeat to Dennis Sterritt.

“I congratulate (Sterritt) [but] I’m really going to miss Alice,” Lowry said. “She’s a passionate advocate for the Hazeltons.”

Previous story
Alice Maitland’s 42-year reign as Hazelton mayor ends

Just Posted

Alice Maitland’s 42-year reign as Hazelton mayor ends

Maitland was upbeat about the change in Hazelton after Dennis Sterritt elected.

Gail Lowry re-elected mayor of New Hazelton

Lowry will be serving her third straight term as mayor.

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

World music supergroup coming to Smithers

BC World Music Collective at Della Herman Theatre Oct. 24.

Where to store Valley’s history

A proposed temporary museum space solution to protect the Bulkley Valley’s history.

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

B.C. Youtuber to seal himself ‘in a jar’ to demonstrate impacts of climate change

Kurtis Baute wants to see how long he can last in a 1,000 cubic foot, air-tight greenhouse

One of Taiwan’s fastest trains derails, killing at least 18

The train was carrying more than 360 people

Scheer marks one-year countdown to federal election with campaign-style speech

Conservative Leader insists that it will be Justin Trudeau who ‘makes it personal’

Canada Post union announces rotating strikes in four Canadian cities

Mail will still be delivered but it will be delayed

B.C. VIEWS: Residents have had enough of catering to squatters

Media myth of homeless victims offends those who know better

B.C. man sets new Canadian marathon record at Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Cam Levins ran it in two hours nine minutes 25 seconds

B.C. Liberals’ hopes high as Nanaimo by-election approaches

Historically safe NDP seat vacated by long-time MLA Leonard Krog

Leaving B.C.’s electoral reform to a referendum is ‘ridiculous’: professor

B.C. voters getting ballots in the mail on proposal to change electoral system

Most Read