A procession carrying the body of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen as it drives past the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A procession carrying the body of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen as it drives past the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Funeral march and service at Olympic Oval for Const. Shaelyn Yang: RCMP

Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death

Mounties say a regimental funeral will be held next Wednesday for British Columbia RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death last week in a Metro Vancouver park while she helped a City of Burnaby employee notify a man in a tent that he wasn’t allowed to live in the park.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death and remains in custody.

Mounties say the service will be held at the Richmond Olympic Oval, which has the capacity for about 8,000 spectators.

Police say seating will be limited to include family, invited guests, officials and uniformed members who will take part in a funeral march for Yang.

A statement from the family is expected soon, although police say her relatives also need time and space as they go through the grieving process and prepare for the funeral.

RELATED: Cops at risk of violence when dealing with mentally ill, homeless: Vancouver officer

PoliceRCMP

Previous story
Arson suspected after 4 RCMP cruisers, ambulance caught on fire near Smithers hotel
Next story
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

Just Posted

Eric Stubbs, who was at one time the commanding officer of the Terrace RCMP detachment, will be in charge of the Ottawa police force. (Photo courtesy Ottawa Police Service)
Former Terrace RCMP inspector becomes top cop in Ottawa

A pair of politically diverse individuals talk during a “Germany Talks” event. (ZEIT ONLINE photo)
SMITHERS TALKS: Registration opens for Smithers dialogue opportunity

Rick Boehm, Thornhill and regional district fire chief, with the department’s new ladder truck. (File photo)
Remote northwest B.C. community left without a fire department due to volunteer shortage

Vehicles in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers burn early Wednesday morning. (Contributed photo)
Arson suspected after 4 RCMP cruisers, ambulance caught on fire near Smithers hotel