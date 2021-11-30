An air purifier in the office at St. Joseph's School. The school is fundraising to pay for 16 units purchased by St. Joseph's parent Kate Niethammer. (Terry Widen photo)

Fundraiser started to pay for St. Joseph’s school air filtration units

$6,500 raised toward a goal of $25,000

St. Joseph’s School is fundraising to pay for air filters the school had installed in classrooms and other areas of the building to improve COVID-19 safety measures.

While the school did receive some provincial funding, most of that went to enhanced sanitization protocols and physical modifications, although they were able to buy a few of the filtration units.

In the late summer and early fall, the school was opening windows for ventilation, but that was not a long-term solution, so Kate Niethammer, whose children attend St. Joseph’s, put up the $25,000 to purchase 16 more of the filter systems.

READ MORE: ‘It’s really frustrating’: BCTF fears more school closures due to lack of COVID safety measures

The standalone units are the same as Northern Health uses in its COVID-19 assessment clinic, she said.

“We definitely needed more than what we had,” said principal Hayden Drygas. “The units are much appreciated and we’re grateful to Kate and all the others who have donated so far.”

To date, the fundraiser has collected $3,250 in donations. Thanks to an anonymous donor, who promised to match donations up to $5,000, that total will be doubled to $6,500.

Individuals interested in contributing can contact the school at 250-847-9414.


