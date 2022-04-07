Fun was had by all at the 36th Annual Schuss B oomer Downhill ski/board races on Hudson Bay Mountain, April 2.

Twenty-one teams and 90 racers participated in the 36th Annual Schuss Boomer Recreational Downhill Race on Hudson Bay Mountain April 2.

A downhill ski race for all ages, of all abilities, the Schuss Boomer is one of but a handful of surviving town downhill races left in Canada.

This one-day event combines a fun race and something more serious for those who feel the need for speed.

This year the fun race consisted of teams of three, dressed in costume, guessing their combined time down the hill.

Many laughs and outrageous and crazy costumes are well known for this event, and this year skiers did not disappoint.

There is also a need for speed individual race, where people competed to be fastest on the mountain, both in run time and clocked by radar.

The evening caps off a day of fun with an outdoor social, music and BBQ, with awards and prizes to be given out to end up the day.

Winners of the days events:

Closest team to guess time: Boomer Brothers, Dick

Eastmure, Don MacNeil and Joal Charron

Female Mini-Schuss: Cassidy Collingwood

Male Mini-Schuss: Sam Weinstein

Female Skier: Leslie Firstbrook

Male Skier: Dilllon Prophet

Female Snowboard: Brianna Belisle

Male Snowboard: Regan Fielding

Female Radar Skier: Claire Challen at 108 km/h

Male Radar Skier: Clay Collingwood at 113 km/h

Female Radar Boarder: Poppy Sakals at 84 km/h

Male Radar Boarder: Regan Fielding at 88 km/h

Best Costume: Going Bananas, Samantha Love,

Mary Fitzmaurice and Ryan Kilback.

Best Costume- Going Bananas, Samantha Love, Mary Fitzmaurice and Ryan Kilback. (Submitted photo)

Mini-Schussboomer Female Category: Fastest Time: 1st place, Cassidy Collingwood, 2nd place, Katie Lo, 3rd place Malila Rowell. (Ben Weinstein photo)