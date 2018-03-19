Full Gospel Church collapses

Clean-up has already begun and fundraising has started to rebuild Witset church.

The roof of a local Full Gospel Church has collapsed. This church is located on Corya Road in Two Mile, Witset.

The Naziel family were instrumental in getting this building constructed. The grand opening of the church was 1981, but the construction was ongoing for 10 years before that.

“This church was built by many hearts,” said Priscilla Naziel, daughter of Pastor Matthias Naziel, the minister at the church.

In December 2006, Pastor Naziel passed away. The family continued to fundraise to keep the doors open. A Skeena All-Native Revival had been planned for later this month, demonstrating the vitality of the congregation.

Last weekend was spent salvaging and storing items. Clean-up will commence shortly.

Any assistance offered at this time would be much appreciated. The family has set up a Facebook page to raise funds at Full Gospel Fellowship church raffles and upcoming events.

For more information, contact Florence 250-487 3751 or Priscilla 250-876 0869.

-Submitted article